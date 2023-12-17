Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Decreases By 8.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt cut Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.65) to GBX 390 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($5.02) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

