Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 16.2%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 142,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 293,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $675.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
