Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Decreases By 13.7%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HNI Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $41.00. 1,809,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on HNI

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.