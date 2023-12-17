Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declines By 6.1%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 341,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,304. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $755,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

