Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Rises By 17.4%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Inseego from $1.15 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inseego from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inseego Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,325,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 2,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 797,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 449,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 667,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,713. Inseego has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

