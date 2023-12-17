Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expands By 11.8%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $16,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.84. 764,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,103. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

