Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Rises By 18.1%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.60%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

