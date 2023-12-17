Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 7.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 1,538,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,747.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

IVSBF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

