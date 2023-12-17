Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 7.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 1,538,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,747.3 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %
IVSBF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $22.61.
About Investor AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.