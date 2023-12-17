Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Declines By 8.2%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,732,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 7,336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

ioneer Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF opened at C$0.10 on Friday. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.