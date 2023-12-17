Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Declines By 8.2%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,732,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 7,336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.
ioneer Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF opened at C$0.10 on Friday. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.
ioneer Company Profile
