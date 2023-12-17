Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Grows By 5.6%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.75. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

