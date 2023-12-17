Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Grows By 14.7%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
