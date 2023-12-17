Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Grows By 14.7%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

