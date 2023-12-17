Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 17.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSBGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

