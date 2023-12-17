Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 17.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.09.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
