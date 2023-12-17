Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Grows By 5.1%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 1,678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,634.0 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of JSNSF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

