Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Rises By 16.2%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JWLLF

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Shares of JWLLF stock remained flat at $16.17 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.56.

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.