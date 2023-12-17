Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Rises By 16.2%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
