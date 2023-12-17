Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Decreases By 7.6%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,325 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ JSPRW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

jasper therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on enabling safer conditioning agents to allow for expanded use of curative therapy with stem cell transplants and gene therapies. jasper’s lead compound, jsp191, is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a stem cell transplant.

Featured Articles

