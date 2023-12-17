Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declines By 7.6%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.