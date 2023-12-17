Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 19.9%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jones Soda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Price Performance

JSDA remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. 116,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Jones Soda has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

