Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Grows By 16.2%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.9 days.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
About Killam Apartment REIT
