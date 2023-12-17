Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Grows By 16.2%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 637,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.9 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

