Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Drops By 19.2%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. 4,094,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Read More
