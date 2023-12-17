Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Decreases By 16.1%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,872.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.45.

About Kobe Steel

Featured Articles

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

