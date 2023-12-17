Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 18.9%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lakeland Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 119,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.