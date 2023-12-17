Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 18.9%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Lakeland Industries stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 119,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
