Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Expands By 19.1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,900 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,665,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,601. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
