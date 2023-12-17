Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Expands By 19.1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,900 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,665,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,601. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.