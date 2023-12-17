Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Decreases By 20.0%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MLYBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 1,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
