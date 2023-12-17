Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Decreases By 20.0%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MLYBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 1,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

