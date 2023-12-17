Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 18.1%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 206,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRKR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 74,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.68.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.22%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

