Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Decreases By 18.3%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MAS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,482. Masco has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $69.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

