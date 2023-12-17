Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Drops By 19.2%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of MHH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. 12,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on MHH
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
