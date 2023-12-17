Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Drops By 19.2%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. 12,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

