Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Expands By 14.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

Shares of MEDIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

About MediPharm Labs

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.