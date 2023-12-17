Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Expands By 14.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
MediPharm Labs Stock Performance
Shares of MEDIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About MediPharm Labs
