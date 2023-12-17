Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Decreases By 18.5%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 117,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,369.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,852 shares of company stock valued at $97,740. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

