Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Grows By 13.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,946,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 3,480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,732.0 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.
About Mitsubishi Motors
