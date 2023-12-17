Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Grows By 13.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,946,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 3,480,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,732.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

