Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 21.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MYO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

