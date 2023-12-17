Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Expands By 18.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 6.2 %

MIMZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 126,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Nighthawk Gold has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

About Nighthawk Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.