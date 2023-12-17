Short Interest in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Rises By 13.5%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OUST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 955,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,200. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
