Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Drops By 17.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 146,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.