Short Interest in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declines By 7.2%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 76,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,099. Princeton Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $236.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 528.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

