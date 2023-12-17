Short Interest in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Drops By 19.7%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,118. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

