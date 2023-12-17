Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Drops By 17.6%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 17,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

QCOM traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $143.13. 25,053,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,810. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

