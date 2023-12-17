Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Decreases By 20.5%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Bodden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,945.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,984,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,661 shares of company stock worth $2,728,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 138.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 130.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 60.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 333,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $250.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

