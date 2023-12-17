Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Declines By 18.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 181,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.37 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.