Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Drops By 17.7%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

REXR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 4,583,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,121. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

