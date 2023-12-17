Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Drops By 17.5%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 118,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

