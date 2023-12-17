Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Drops By 17.5%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
RMT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
