Short Interest in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Declines By 20.4%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,064,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,636,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,457,000 after acquiring an additional 240,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

