Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Decreases By 20.4%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Similarweb Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SMWB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,155. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

