Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Expands By 18.7%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

