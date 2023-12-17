Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Rises By 17.3%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sunworks by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 359,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 332,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 264,772 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 86.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 283,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 131,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.86.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

Further Reading

