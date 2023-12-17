Short Interest in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Decreases By 17.6%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.