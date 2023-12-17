Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Increases By 13.3%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,651. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

