Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expands By 13.3%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TFI International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFII traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. 280,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,017. TFI International has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.