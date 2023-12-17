Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Declines By 6.6%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 164,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,279. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

View Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.