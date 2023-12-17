Short Interest in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Decreases By 20.2%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GRC. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,091. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $895.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.