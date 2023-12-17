Short Interest in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Increases By 13.5%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTLE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $44.49. 4,665,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

